Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Promises 2 Lakh Government Jobs | Telangana News Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 05:41 PM

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy pledges to fill 2 lakh government vacancies by 2024, addressing student and unemployed youth’s needs, despite criticism from former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao.

