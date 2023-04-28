Telangana: Collector inspects development works in Parkal

Hanamkonda: District Collector Sikta Patnaik made a surprise inspection of the various development works going on under Parakal municipality limits in the district here on Friday. During her inspection of the 100-bed-hospital, she directed the concerned engineering officials to complete construction works by August.

The hospital being built in the town at a cost of Rs 35 crores. She inspected works of the model ‘Vaikunta Dhamam’ works being taken up by the municipality at a cost of Rs one crore, and sought to know the progress. The officials said that they had sent proposals for sanctioning additional funds of Rs 60 lakhs as the works had not been completed with the sanctioned funds.

Later, the Collector examined the construction works of RDO office (Rs 2.80 crores) and Tahsildar office (Rs 2.1 crores) and directed the officials to finish the works within a month.

After inspecting the construction work of Integrated veg and meat market that was sanctioned Rs 4.50 crores, she said that the remaining 10 percent works should be completed at the earliest of after sanctioning of additional Rs three funds. She also asked the municipal commissioner complete municipal building works within a month. The Collector also wanted that the junction development works taken up as a part of beautification of the town should be completed as early as possible.

Municipal Chairperson Soda Anita Ramakrishna, RDO Ramu NaIk, Municipal Commissioner Seshu, Tahsidar Jagan Mohan Reddy, and others were present.