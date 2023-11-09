Telangana conferred with ‘Outstanding Performer’ award for efficient implementation of PMFME scheme

For efficient implementation of PMFME scheme, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the ‘Outstanding Performer’ award on Telangana State at the World Food India 2023

Hyderabad: For efficient implementation of PMFME (Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) scheme, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the ‘Outstanding Performer’ award on Telangana State at the World Food India 2023.

The award was received by Akhil Gawar, Director, TSFPS and Sushma G, Director (BD), TSFPS, on behalf of the State. Telangana was one of the Partner States of the event, while The Netherlands was the Partner Country and Japan was the Focus Country.

World Food India 2023 is a global event that showcases advancements and achievements in the food processing sector. The event was attended by policy makers, entrepreneurs, researchers and business delegates from India and abroad, a press release said.