Telangana: Congress Racchabanda from May 21 to June 21

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:37 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State Congress unit has decided to propagate the party’s Warangal Declaration extensively across the State, besides conducting Racchabanda programmes from May 21 to June 21.

The assurances made under Warangal declaration will be promoted among people by setting up flexies and distributing pamphlets across the State. These flexis would be set up IKP centres, Rythu Bazars and other places, said TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, adding “I will personally install the flexis and banners at wine shops,”

All the District Congress Committees have been instructed to approve the TPCC decisions by conducting district-level meeting before May 21. Coinciding Telangana formation on June 2, the Warangal declaration would be propagated extensively in the State, he said.

Over 400 senior leaders will be entrusted with different tasks in organising Racchabanda programmes. There was good response for Warangal Declaration and it was appreciated by Congress leaders at the Chintan Shivir held in Udaipur, he claimed.

“We have also appealed Rahul Gandhi to commence his padayatra from Telangana on October 2. A resolution to this effect was passed and sent to AICC,” said Revanth Reddy.

The State and Central Governments have failed in addressing the problems faced by farming community. If there were any lacunae in Warangal declaration both the parties can make suggestions but they did not find any, he said.

Describing union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting at Tukkuguda as a flop meeting, the TPCC president said the BJP did not announce any plans or policies for growth and development of Telangana.

“Both TRS and BJP are enacting dramas and ensuring that people do not get impressed with Congress party’s Warangal declaration,” said Revanth Reddy.

