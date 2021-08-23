Telangana constitutes BC Commission

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday constituted Telangana Commission for Backward Classes with immediate effect with Dr. Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao as Chairman.

The other members of the Commission are as follows: Ch Upendra Shubhapradh Patel Nooli and K Kishor Goud. BC Welfare Commissioner will be the Member-Secretary. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the terms of reference to the Commission would be issued separately.

BC commission chief thanks KCR

The newly appointed BC Commission Chairman Vakulabaranam Krishna Mohan Rao thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for appointing him as the Chairman and said he will be indebted to the Chief Minister. “I will put in my best efforts and strive hard for development and welfare of backward classes. All measures will be taken to ensure eligible persons get the benefits of different welfare programmes being implemented by the Telangana government” said Vakulabaranam in a statement here on Monday.

Shubaprada Patel hails from Allampally, Vikarabad district and is from Lingayat community. He pursued LLM from Osmania University. Ch Upendra is advocate and hails from Kothapahad in Suryapet. K Kishore is a resident of Amberpet, Hyderabad and is an MSc graduate. All these members actively participated in the separate Telangana movement.