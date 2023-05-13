| Face Of Rural Telangana Has Changed Under Brs Regime Gangula

Face of rural Telangana has changed under BRS regime: Gangula

Minister Gangula Kamalakar reiterated that the primary agenda of the State government is the development of villages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar laying foundation for developmental works in Karimnagar constituency on Saturday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar reiterated that the primary agenda of the State government is the development of villages.

He credited Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for bringing about significant changes in the rural areas through various initiatives.

The Minister laid the foundation for several developmental projects in different villages of the Karimnagar Assembly constituency on Saturday.

On the occasion, he said none imagined that the villages will overcome long-pending problems and witness a remarkable transformation. Besides constructing roads, substantial infrastructure was developed in all villages.

Kamalakar highlighted the Telangana government’s commitment to the welfare of all sections of society, urging everyone to support it’s policies.

He reminded that earlier, the summer season would leave the tanks completely dry. However, the situation has changed after the Telangana State formation.

“With the construction of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation projects by Chandrashekhar Rao, all water bodies in the state are now overflowing, even during mid-summer. This has completely resolved the scarcity of drinking and irrigation water,” he said.

Later, the Minister also launched a free meal supply facility in the Karimnagar market yard and commended the market yard council for providing free meals to farmers.

Prior to the formation of the State, he said farmers faced numerous challenges, including a lack of water sources, electricity, and fertiliser supply, which made cultivation difficult.

Farmers with five acres of land struggled to cultivate even half of it. Farmers used to protest, demanding the replacement of burnt transformers.

However, the situation has significantly improved since the establishment of Telangana, he added.