Telangana: CPI(M) demands Centre to roll back LPG price hike

Stating that hike in the prices of LPG gas cylinder was a severe blow to the common man, CPI(M) state secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram demanded the Centre to immediately revoke the hike

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: Stating that the hike in the prices of LPG gas cylinder was a severe blow to the common man, CPI(M) state secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram demanded the Centre to immediately revoke the hike. The Centre hiked the price by Rs.50 for the 14.2 kg household cooking gas cylinder and Rs 350.50 for 19 kg commercial cylinder.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Thammineni Veerabhadram said the hike in prices of essential commodities, petrol and diesel had already burnt a hole in the pocket of the common man and if the prices of the cooking gas were increased, they have to bear an additional burden. “This hike will result in the complete collapse of household budgets, ” he said.

Veerabhadram said Prime Minister Modi keeping in mind the interest of the common man should immediately roll back the hiked prices of LPG cylinders.