LPG price hike: Women protest in Siddipet

Women leaders of Siddipet town demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reverse the decision of hiking the price of cylinders
Siddipet: With the Centre once again increasing prices of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs.50 on Wednesday, the women’s wing of the Bharat Rashrta Samithi (BRS) staged a protest in Siddipet town.
Women leaders of Siddipet town demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reverse the decision of hiking the price of cylinders. The women registered their protest by cooking on firewood on a busy road in the town. The BRS leaders said the increase in the LPG cylinder price had become a burden on the common people.
The people would certainly teach a lesson to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the coming elections if they fail to reduce the prices, they said, demanding that Centre restrict the skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities in the country.