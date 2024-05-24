Telangana CS reviews June 2 celebration arrangements

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with senior officials and reviewed the arrangements to be made for the State Formation Day celebrations, which will be held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) according permission to the State government to hold the State Formation Day celebrations on June 2, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will first visit Gun Park and pay tributes to the martyrs at the Telangana Amaraveerula Stupam.

The Chief Secretary directed the police department to prepare traffic route map while assigning alighting / pick up points and parking places and make arrangements accordingly duly providing signage at vantage points.

They were also directed to regulate the movement of dignitaries by designating pick up points to ensure smooth and timely departure from the venue.

The R&B department was directed to provide barricading and arrange shades to ensure that people are not exposed to the sun. GHMC officials were instructed to take up cleaning and leveling works, besides watering and sanitation maintenance and arrange decorative flags.

The Chief Secretary directed the cultural department to ensure participation of artists and ensure a carnival atmosphere prevailed at the venue.

The energy department was asked to provide three phase power supply and to ensure uninterrupted power supply duly keeping stand by team at the venue.