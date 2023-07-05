Telangana CS reviews security for PM Modi’s visit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Warangal on July 8.

The Chief Secretary on Wednesday held a review meeting on the arrangements being made for the PM’s visit and asked officials to ensure strict adherence to all protocols during the PM’s visit.

She also discussed the security arrangements and asked DGP Anjani Kumar and Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath to properly sanitise the helipad area and public meeting location.