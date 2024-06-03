Telangana decennial celebrations conclude with grand festivities

Floral tributes were paid at Telangana Martyrs Memorials, commemorating the sacrifices of those who fought for the creation of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 08:23 PM

Hyderabad: The three-day celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of Telangana State Formation Day, organised by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), concluded on Monday with a series of vibrant events across all districts and Assembly constituencies in the State. The celebrations saw BRS leaders hoisting the national flag, followed by the party flag at district offices.

BRS members engaged in various community service activities, distributing fruits to patients in government hospitals, providing bags to students, and offering food to the needy. These acts of service extended to orphanages and old-age homes throughout the State as well.

The highlight of the celebrations was the photo exhibition titled “Telangana Yaadi” (Telangana Memories), showcasing the journey of the Telangana movement and the State’s progress over the past decade. Additionally, a documentary titled “Still Seeking Justice,” which focused on the Telangana movement, was screened.

In Siddipet, former Minister and local MLA T Harish Rao, along with Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, felicitated the families of Telangana martyrs, as well as writers, artistes, and activists who played significant roles in the movement. The decennial celebrations also showcased the BRS’ commitment towards Telangana and its people.