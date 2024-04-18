Telangana: Defectors live in fear of Central agency probes

This was even more in the case of those who quit the BJP and joined other parties. As a last resort to escape the central probe agency radar, they are even lobbying with their former colleagues and senior leaders in the saffron party.

Hyderabad: Politicians, who recently defected to other parties, are now fearing summons from central probe agencies. As a result, a few are maintaining a distance from party affairs and programmes even as electioneering picks up pace.

One former MP and current Congress MLA is learnt to have approached a senior leader in the BJP seeking his support to bail him out of the crisis. This was after a case was registered by the Enforcement Directorate against him. Anticipating that the central probe agency might expedite the investigation and issue summons, the MLA reportedly discussed different ‘options’ with the BJP senior leader.

The MLA’s soft stand towards the BJP during electioneering also added fuel to these speculations.

Similarly, a sitting MP is also said to be worried about the probable action by the central probe agencies and others. He was allegedly involved in a loan fraud case. To make matters worse, the BRS had also lodged complaints against him with central agencies and this was affecting his prospects in the elections.

Fearing any untoward action, the MP is also believed to be exploring multiple ‘options’ to compromise and save his career.

With many political party leaders predicting that there would be drastic changes in the State political scenario after the Lok Sabha elections, there is every possibility of these speculations turning true.