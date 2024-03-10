Four BRS, one Congress leaders joins BJP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 07:43 PM

Hyderabad: Four Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including two former MPs, and a Congress leader from Telangana joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its office at Delhi on Sunday.

Those who joined the party include former BRS MPs Godam Nagesh and Sitaram Naik, former BRS MLAs Saidy Reddy and Jalagam Venkat Rao, and Congress senior leader Srinivas Gomase.

BJP general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman welcomed the leaders into the party with kandawas.

The BJP is likely to field Nagesh from Adilabad, Sitaram Naik from Mahabubabad and Venkat Rao from Khammam seats.