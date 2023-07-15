Telangana: Dependable allocations for PRLIS figure prominently in KWDT-II proceedings

08:00 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: The implementation of Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) by the State government and allocation of dependable water for the project figured prominently during the deliberations of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-2) chaired by Justice Brijesh Kumar.

Making a strong case of the injustice meted out to the state in allocation of river waters, State’s senior counsel, C S Vaidyanathan contended that the 90 TMC of dependable water allocated for the project by the government of Telangana included 45 TMC saved by it due to under utilisation of its share in Minor irrigation.

Another 45 TMC was part of its entitlement in lieu of the water diverted by AP from Godavari basin to Krishna river basin through the Polavaram project. Of the undivided AP’s total entitlement of 811 TMC, 299 TMC was allotted to Telangana as against 512 TMC to Andhra.

But Telangana was entitled for equitable allotment. The state’s utilisation in minor irrigation, as per the decadal average taken in 2013, was only 44 tmc. But the erstwhile AP had deliberately projected an exaggerated figure of 89 tmc.

Gross injustice was meted out to Telangana by the erstwhile AP and the present state Andhra Pradesh wanted to perpetuate the same. In fact, the total earmarked utilisation of 299 TMC to Telangana is not an equitable share in terms of the basin parameters. State has presented authentic data on its minor irrigation utilisation to the Tribunal in support of its contention.

The KWDT-II Chairman however expressed apprehensions on the mandate of the tribunal for making equitable allocation. Telangana counsel had questioned that if there was no jurisdiction for the tribunal to make equitable allocation, how can it have jurisdiction for granting relief sought by Andhra Pradesh.

He argued that AP’s pleas against PRLIS should not be entertained. Such pleas should not be examined under the process stipulated in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.