Telangana to represent PRLIS case for environmental clearance in a week

The long awaited clearance from the Ministry of Environment would facilitate implementation of the irrigation component of the Rs.35,200 crore project

By D.Chandrabhaskar Rao Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Hyderabad: The State Irrigation officials are hopeful of environment clearance for Phase II of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRLIS). The long awaited clearance from the Ministry of Environment would facilitate implementation of the irrigation component of the Rs.35,200 crore project.

A modified proposal will be presented within a week along with fresh assessment of damage caused by the works in progress so far as sought by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of environment. The Irrigation Department is ready with the clarifications and additional information asked for by the EAC.

The EAC, which had a virtual meeting with the Irrigation officials of the State to review the proposals, has responded positively to the State’s plea for speedy clearance. The project was taken up to extend irrigation support to the parched lands in the drought-prone southern districts of the State. Over 4.97 lakh hectares of cultivable land would get irrigation once the project was completed.

The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Dr K Gopakumar, had sought clarifications on the extent of damage caused to the environment due to works implemented after the last appraisal held in September last year. No objections were raised against the proposals made by the State, officials said.

The project works were restricted only to the drinking water component since the last review of the

project held by the EAC held as part of its 34th session held on September 14, 2022.

The Supreme Court had permitted the State to go ahead with the works on the drinking water component. Officials said that as per the fresh assessment of damage, the fine of Rs.920 crore imposed by the National Green Tribunal for violations under both the PRLIS and the Dindi Lift Irrigation scheme would come down substantially.

Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar assured the committee of all steps from the State to comply with the conditions of the EAC.

He said construction of the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project has been undertaken to provide drinking and irrigation water to drought prone and fluoride affected villages in the Krishna basin in Phase I.

The first phase permits have already been received and the works nearing completion would help meet the drinking water needs of in over 1226 villages. The second phase of the project will provide irrigation water to 12.30 lakh acres in 6 districts. The ENC (General) C Muralidhar, CM OSD Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Nagarkurnool CE Hamida Khan and others participated in the meeting.