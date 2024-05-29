Telangana Development Forum empowers women in Mokila village with sewing machines

Telangana State government has given the responsibility of stitching school uniforms for students of seven government schools to these sanghams.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 10:15 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Development Forum on Wednesday handed over sewing machines to women of Mokila Mahila Shakti Sanghalu in Mokila village of Shankarpally mandal, Rangareddy district, said Vani of TDF Women Empowerment.

Telangana State government has given the responsibility of stitching school uniforms for students of seven government schools to these sanghams.

Also Read Love pets but not allergies

Following an appeal by them, the TDF has come forward and provided them with ten sewing machines, she said. TDF-India president, Matta Rajeshwar Reddy appreciated the efforts of the government for women empowerment and said they were proud to support such endeavours.

He urged the women to make use of the opportunity. The programme was attended by VAO, Sujatha, Amma Adarsha Committee member, Padma, community co-ordinator, Sudhakar, Bheemaiah, Ananthaiah, Ashok and others.