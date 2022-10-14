Telangana DGP launches CCTNS 2.0 version software

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Friday launched the CCTNS 2.0 version software at the police headquarters.

Later addressing the police officers through a video conference, he said the new and improved version has taken a system driven approach towards investigation. Right from the time of receiving petition till finalization of a case, a systematic and standardized approach has been identified.

Reddy said that foremost importance is given to the investigation module comprising individual activities with minimum data entry and maximum output. Master data, screen wise templates have been prepared with an overall view of improving quality of investigation and achieving maximum conviction rate and standardization of data entry.

The DGP said the strength of evidence for every activity has been evolved which would guide the investigation officer to improve quality of investigation. He said a quick and easy search feature has been provided with a click button approach to allow the users to easily navigate between different forms.

Consistency in communication to all stakeholders like citizens, complainants, inter-departmental and inter-agency correspondence and the like ensures professional way of information dissemination, he noted.

Additional DG Jitender, Principal Secretary, Home, Ravi Gupta and other senior officers were present.