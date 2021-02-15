DGP Mahender Reddy launches TSRS-Sarvail golden jubilee celebrations

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy credited his achievements to the foundation he received in the school

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy here on Sunday launched the golden jubilee celebrations of Telangana State Residential School (TSRS), Sarvail, by unveiling the logo. The DGP is an alumnus of the school.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy credited his achievements to the foundation he received in the school. He said the TSRS, Sarvail, was the role model for all residential schools across the country as late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao replicated the same by establishing Navodaya Vidyalayas in backward districts of the country to provide quality education to rural students. The school was started by PV Narasimha Rao in 1971, as the then Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Alumnus of the school and NIT-Warangal director, NV Ramana Rao said the TSRS Sarvail was a big brand given the achievements of its alumni who were spread across the world. Former Adilabad Collector and first batch student, Dinakar Babu lauded the services of the teachers who stayed in a remote village in the most challenging times.

TSRS Sarvail Alumni Association president B Narender Reddy, general secretary Rajashekhar Reddy and treasurer Vivekanand, P Lakshminarayana and Veera Nandi also spoke on the occasion.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations were a low key affair but would continue throughout the year.

