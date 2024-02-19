Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta visits Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta instructed the officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the next four days of the festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 09:15 PM

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta instructed the officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the next four days of the festival

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta and Additional DGP Intelligence B. Shivadhar Reddy visited the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara at Medaram in Tadwai mandal, Mulugu district on Monday and offered prayers to the goddesses. Later, they participated in a meeting with nodal officers.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Ravi Gupta said that the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara is the largest tribal festival in Asia and that over two crore devotees are expected to attend. He instructed the officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the next four days of the festival.

He said that traffic management is of prime importance in the conduct of the festival and directed the officials to deploy adequate personnel and take necessary measures to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience. He also asked the officials to create awareness among the lower-level staff.

Additional DGP Intelligence B Shivadhar Reddy, Mulugu District SP Shabarish, Vikarabad SP Koti Reddy, Adilabad SP Goush Alam and other officials were present on the occasion.