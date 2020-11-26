Telangana DGP warns of action against provocative speeches

Interacting with the media, he said the provocative speeches made by politicians were under legal examination. He also said the department had specific information that some individuals were planning to create communal tensions in the city.

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy on Thursday said the department was exploring the possibility of taking legal action against those making provocative speeches during the GHMC election campaigns.

Speaking after reviewing security arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the elections on December 1 with the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, he said round the clock surveillance was being kept to conduct the elections in an incident-free manner.

Reddy also said a large number of Rohingyas were arrested for illegally securing passports and Aadhaar cards while staying in the city.

