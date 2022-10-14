Telangana: Dhamma Diksha Divas celebrated at Buddhavanam

Hyderabad: Noted poet and MLC Gorati Venkanna stated that Lord Buddha’s Dhamma , Emperor Ashoka’s propogation and BR Ambedkar’s Dhamma Diksha Divas go a long way in eradicating social inequality.

Taking part in Dhamma Diksha Divas organised at Buddhavanam here on Friday, Venkanna stated that Buddhism is the only solution to eradicate social evils and Buddha’s message to assure peace and tranquility worldwide.

Mahabodhi Buddha Vihar- Bengaluru director (research) Buddhadatta stated that there was a need to understand Buddhism by following Panchasheela and Arya Astana Marga propounded by the Buddha around 2,570 years ago.

Buddhavanam special officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah explained the significance of Dhamma Diksha Divas. EFLU Aesthetics and Philosophy professor Santosh I Raut, noted rationalist Devaraju Maharaju and several other dignitaries expressed their views on the occasion.