Telangana: Dharani portal completes 6 months

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the portal, the first-of-its-kind in the country, on October 29 last year to facilitate hassle-free transactions with minimum human interface and to eliminate graft.

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: Dharani, the one-stop portal for agriculture land transactions, successfully completed six months of its operations on Thursday receiving appreciation from the people.

The portal is getting better with officials adding more features to increase the reach of online integrated land records management systems, enabling people to carry out transactions easily. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the portal, the first-of-its-kind in the country, on October 29 last year to facilitate hassle-free transactions with minimum human interface and to eliminate graft.

The services started on November 2. According to details mentioned on the dashboard of Dharani portal, over 3.44 lakh applications were received for registration and mutation from November 2 to April 29, while 29,854 were received for succession and 1,797 for partition.

Around 1.03 lakh applications were received for pending mutation and 13788 for non-agriculture land assessment (NALA).

As many as 3.28 applications for registration and mutation were approved along with 28611 applications for succession. Around 1743 and 1.02 lakh applications for partition and pending mutation respectively were also approved along with 12812 applications for NALA.

More than 30 features like slot booking for citizens, slot reschedule, NRI and bankers portal, registration of sale and gift, application for partition and NALA, application for GPA/executed GPA, land details search, prohibited lands and encumbrance details among others are now available on the portal.

Grievances relating to inclusion in prohibited properties list, application for lease with additional features, application for pending NALA and cancellation of slot booked were along the new features that were included in the portal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .