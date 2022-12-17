Telangana Discoms submit true-up proposal to TSERC

The Discoms have arrived at the power purchase true-up considering the agricultural sales which are limited to the approved agricultural sales by the TSERC as per the clause 12.5 of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission(APERC) Regulation 1 0f 2014 .

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana State Discoms have submitted the power purchase true-up proposal to the TS Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) for the fiscal year 2016-17 to 2021-22(Final) and 2022-23(Provisional).

According to an official release here on Saturday, the Discoms have claimed true-up of Rs 12,015.46 crore for the period from 2016-17 to 2021-22 of which Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(TSSPDCL) claim is Rs 9,060.80 crore and Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) claim is Rs 2,954.66 crore.

The Discoms have arrived at the power purchase true-up considering the agricultural sales which are limited to the approved agricultural sales by the TSERC as per the clause 12.5 of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission(APERC) Regulation 1 0f 2014 .

The Discoms stated that the State government has provided additional support of Rs 7961 crore in the form of equity during the period 2016-17 to 2019-20 to it. Besides, the State government had also provided loss funding of Rs 9236 crore as per the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) signed between the Telangana government and Central government for the period between 2016-17 and 2020-21.

The release stated that the Discoms have claimed the net true-up for respective years considering the additional support and loss funding received from the State government. Interestingly, major government departments arrears as on November 30 stood at a whopping Rs 20841.03 crore, out of this departments owe Rs 11950.66 crore to TSSPDCL and Rs 8890.37 crore to TSNDCL.

The Discoms informed that an amount of Rs 2206.06 crore towards Panchayat Raj arrears and Rs 908.33 crore towards Municipalities totaling Rs 3177.39 crore has been transferred to government receivable account by the TSSPDCL.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 1449.66 crore towards street lights and water works arrears of Gram Panchayat and Rs 194.47 crore towards Municipalities and corporations totaling Rs 1644.13 crore has been transferred to government receivable account by the TSNPDCL.