Telangana doctor made core committee member of MoHFW

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Member of Telangana Covid Task Force and Head of Nephrology NIMS, Dr T Gangadhar is now a member of the Core Committee of experts for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which is involved in developing guidelines and policies on handling Covid positive patients.

On Wednesday, a virtual meeting of the Core Committee of experts, to which Dr Gangadhar was invited, under the Chairmanship of DGHS, Prof. Sunil Kumar, was held to develop guidelines for home-based care of mild and asymptomatic guidelines for Covid-19 patients, syndromic management of suspected cases of Covid-19 who have clinical signs and symptoms of Covid but RT-PCR negative.

The committee also include DG, ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargav, Director AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria and other senior doctors from healthcare institutions drawn mostly from northern parts of the country. Dr Gangadhar is the only expert selected from South India.

