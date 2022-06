Telangana: DOST 2022 notification to be released on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2022 notification for admissions into undergraduate (BA, BSc and BCom) courses offered by colleges under seven universities including Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Telangana Women’s University) on Wednesday.

Presently, the newly established Telangana Women’s University is offering 52 combinations in the BA, BSc and BCom courses. The State government had in April this year issued orders establishing Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam by upgrading the Osmania University College for Women, Koti.

The DOST is for admissions into undergraduate courses offered by colleges under seven universities-Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University and Telangana Women’s University. Already, the Telangana Women’s University was included in the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 for admissions into PG courses.