Telangana Women’s University announces teachers recruitment

Telangana's first Women’s university has announced recruitment to teaching positions in 12 departments on a part-time basis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 11:56 AM

Hyderabad: For those enthusiastic about teaching, an opportunity awaits at the Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam.

Telangana’s first Women’s university has announced recruitment to teaching positions in 12 departments on a part-time basis.

Openings are in Chemistry, Medical Lab Technology, Genetics, Food and Nutrition, BBA, Commerce, Zoology, Telugu, Food Science, Computer Science, English and Urdu departments.

The deadline for submission of application forms is July 8. For information on eligibility criteria and application form, visit the website https://www.oucwkoti.ac.in.