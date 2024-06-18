Commerce tops DOST second phase too

While 29,707 students registered in second phase admissions, 3,270 candidates could not get seat allotment as they exercised a limited number of web options. As for faculty-wise allotments, commerce continues to be the top choice with 14,012 students receiving a seat in the stream.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 11:34 PM

Hyderabad: Around 41,533 students have been allotted seats in the degree courses via the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2024 second phase admissions. Of the total, 7,039 students got better seats in comparison with the first phase admissions.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education on Tuesday allotted seats for candidates who took part in the second phase of counselling.

It is followed by physical science and life sciences streams in which 9,727 and 8,791 seats have been allotted to students, respectively. All candidates who secured a seat in the second phase admissions have been instructed to reserve their seat through online self-reporting by paying Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 (as the case may be) in DOST candidate login between June 19 and 26.

If a candidate fails to reserve the seat through online self-reporting, then s/he forgoes the seat and her/his registration on DOST will automatically be cancelled. Registration for the third phase admissions will open from June 19 to July 2, and web options are available from June 19 to July 3. Verification of special category certificates is on July 2 and seats will be allotted on July 6.

Online self-reporting by students who received seats in the third phase is between July 7 and 11. Students who confirmed their seats via online self-reporting in the first, second and third phases must report at the allotted college between July 8 and 12. The colleges will hold orientation for students from July 10 to 12 and the first semester classwork will commence on July 15.

PGECET results out

The TG PGECET 2024 results were declared on Tuesday. A qualifying percentage of 91.28 was recorded by 20,626 candidates who appeared for the test that was conducted in 19 branches including engineering, technology, architecture and planning from June 10 to 13. The qualifying percentage of 9,156 men was 90.06, while 92.27% women qualified of the 11,470 women who took test.