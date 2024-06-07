Telangana: Degree colleges introduce new BSc Biomedical science programme to enhance employability

This new honours programme will be offered by 15 government and private degree colleges in the State and admissions will be through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad: Aiming to enhance employability of students in the healthcare sector, degree colleges have introduced a new BSc Biomedical science programme this year.

Accordingly, colleges and pharma industry including Reddy’s Laboratories, MSN Laboratories, Pharma DEM Solutions and TGCHE on Friday signed an agreement for introduction of the programme.

Industry-relevant curriculum designed by senior professors, doctors from Osmania General Hospital, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), and Mahavir Hospital and pharma industry experts is aimed at imparting students with a comprehensive understanding of the biological, chemical and computational aspects of human healthcare.

Practical hands-on training along with teaching by industry experts has been made part of the curriculum. The programme that comprises a total of 182 credits mandates for two semesters industrial training in the fourth year. Students will also be offered paid internships in the industry.

After completion of the programme students will be absorbed by the corporate hospitals and bio-pharma industry besides diagnostics centres, said Prof. SK Mahmood, Vice Chairman-II TGCHE.

Presently, the Osmania University College of Engineering is offering Biomedical Engineering programme that deals with creating technology and medical devices.

Colleges to offer biomedical science programme

– Andhra Mahila Sabha Arts & Science College

– Bhavans Vivekananda College of Science, Humanities & Commerce

– RBVRR Women’s College

– St. Pious Degree & PG College

– TWREIS

– Shadan College

– Anwarloom College

– KV Ranga Reddy Degree College for Women

– Ramakrishna Degree College

– Sree Chaitanya Degree College

– Kavitha Memorial Degree College

– Sri Sri Gayathri Degree College

– Vaagdevi Degree College

– Vaageswari Degree College