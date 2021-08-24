Telangana EAMCET engineering stream results on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 engineering stream results will be declared at 11 am on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad.

Out of 1,64,964 registered candidates, 89.71 per cent have appeared for the entrance tests conducted on August 4,5 and 6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .