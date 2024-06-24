BRS demands State control over medical admissions

BRS leader B Vinod Kumar. File Photo

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar urged the State government to file a petition in the Supreme Court to opt out of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and conduct medical admissions independently. He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take swift action in this regard.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, Kumar described the NEET-UG scam as the largest in the country, stating that crores of rupees had exchanged hands. He criticised the ruling BJP for deploying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for investigating into even the sheep distribution scheme in Telangana, but ignoring the question paper leakage in NDA-ruled States which had an adverse impact on the lives of 24 lakh students and their parents.

“Why is the ED silent on this issue? People were forced to approach the Supreme Court to question what the ED is doing,” he said, citing various reports that the same kingpin was involved in exam paper leakages for the last 20 years.

“Union Minister Bandi Sanjay who alleged an SSC exam paper leakage in Telangana, demanded for payment of Rs 1 lakh each to the students. How will the BJP government compensate for playing with the lives of 24 lakh students affected?” the BRS leader asked, calling for for a Supreme Court judge to investigate the NEET scam, pointing out that professors and academics have long suspected ongoing paper leakages.

He noted that students from North Indian States were securing seats in top medical colleges of Telangana, while local students are disadvantaged, hinting at systemic corruption. “Those with money are buying exam papers, yet the BJP claims good governance,” he stated.

Vinod Kumar also demanded a discussion on NEET scam in the parliament during the ongoing session and called on NDA ally and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to respond to the issue. He pointed out that Tamil Nadu shared similar concerns and suggested that other States join forces against NEET.

The Centre had completely failed in managing the exam, he said and called for stringent laws against exam irregularities, including death penalty for those who leak papers.

“NEET should be canceled and medical admissions should be managed by the respective States,” he demanded, pointing out that EAMCET was conducted in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and thereafter Telangana for nearly 60 years without much issues.