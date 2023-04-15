Telangana: ECI directs State election officers to commence checking of EVMs from June 1

The ECI officials directed State-level officers to commence the first level of checking of EVMs from June 1

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) directed State-level election officers to commence the first level checking of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from June 1 in the State.

These instructions were issued by ECI officials at a meeting with State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj to discuss preparations for the upcoming 2023 assembly Elections.

A three-member ECI team led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas held the meeting to review electoral rolls updations, including additions and deletions.

The ECI officials directed State-level officers to commence the first level of checking of EVMs from June 1. This apart, they also directed the CEO to schedule a two-day workshop for all District Election Officers (DEOs) to be conducted by ECI.

Nitesh Vyas called upon officials to constantly monitor electoral rolls and ensure a foolproof list. He directed the CEO to prepare and update a comprehensive list of Returning officers (ROs) across the State, according to a press release.

The CEO Vikas Raj stated that EVMs supplied by Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) have already been positioned in the districts after testing.

The ECI senior level officials instructed to plan for a robust training to all levels of officials involved in the election duties. They emphasized on the importance of maximum voter participation in polling and appealed the CEO to conduct more awareness programmes to increase the poll percentage.