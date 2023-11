TELANGANA EXIT POLL RESULT: 70 Plus Seats For BRS For Sure, Says KTR | Telangana Elections 2023

BRS is going to win 70+ seats for sure, and you will witness the same on December 3, says KTR to the national media after looking at the senseless exit polls released today.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS is going to win 70+ seats for sure, and you will witness the same on December 3, says KTR to the national media after looking at the senseless exit polls released today.

Watch: