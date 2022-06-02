Telangana: Fake Instagram accounts force young girl to end life

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:28 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Representational Image.

Adilabad: A girl studying Class X committed suicide by consuming some pesticide as she was allegedly depressed after being harassed by some unidentified persons on the popular photo and video sharing social networking site Instagram, at Narsapur village in Echoda mandal on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Thursday. Echoda police said that the victim was a resident of Narsapur village.

She was disheartened to find her fake multiple accounts on the platform. Someone created an account on her name and was posting objectionable content on it, causing inconvenience to the girl. She ended life by taking the pesticide as she was unable to bear the harassment.

A suicide note purportedly written by the girl was recovered from her home. She, in the note, requested the police take stern action against those who created fake accounts on her name. Her parents lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered. Investigations were taken up.

In April, another minor, a polytechnic student, ended life by consuming pesticide, as she was depressed when her photograph was used by a youngster on his WhatsApp status without her consent at Kommugudem village in Thandur mandal. She opted to take the extreme step when one Ajay updated his status with a photograph of the student without her consent.

