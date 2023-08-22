Telangana: Farmers end protest against Nirmal master plan

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy told farmers not to be tense over the proposed master plan of Nirmal town, and assured them that objections, insights and suggestions of the public would be taken into consideration. He offered lime juice to farmers who ended their protest against the master plan here on Tuesday.

Reddy said the State government would not make any decision causing losses to the agrarian community and none would be meted out injustice come what may. He urged the public not to trust statements of Opposition leaders, who were commenting on the master plan without understanding it. He assured that steps would be taken to prevent losses to any farmer.

Meanwhile, the minister said he would quit politics if Opposition parties proved that he had encroached upon 260 acres of land. He said the Opposition leaders were leveling baseless allegations against him and demanded an apology if they failed to prove their allegations.

