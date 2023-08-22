| First Transgender To Get Md In Emergency Medicine At Esi

First transgender to get MD in emergency medicine at ESI

An orphan and hailing from a modest family in Khammam, Dr Ruth Paul John is self-taught and has struggled her way through immense difficulties to complete her MBBS degree on merit.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: The care givers at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) along with voluntary organisations have managed to raise funds to ensure Dr Ruth Paul John becomes the first transgender to get MD Emergency Medicine seat at ESI Hospital, Sanathnagar.

Dr Ruth Paul John, who is at present the Medical Officer at ART (Anti-Retroviral Therapy) wing at OGH to treat patients with HIV/AIDS, was struggling to raise funds for the MD Emergency Medicine seat at ESI Hospital.

An orphan and hailing from a modest family in Khammam, Dr Ruth Paul John is self-taught and has struggled her way through immense difficulties to complete her MBBS degree on merit. The talented doctor, recently also managed to get appointed as the first transgender Medical Officer at OGH.

Realising Dr Ruth’s plight, the Superintendent of OGH, Dr B Nagender decided to lend a helping hand and initiated a campaign to help her pay the fee of Rs. 2.5 lakh for admission in MD Emergency Medicine at ESI Hospital.

“Within a day of the launch of the campaign, the OGH staff and management contributed and collected Rs. 1 lakh for Dr Ruth,” Dr Nagender said.

Noted voluntary organizations, Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) and SEED decided to contribute and donated the balance amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh.

“Dr Ruth has managed to get her admissions done at ESI and has become the first transgender to get an MD seat at ESI Hospital. We are really proud to be associated with Dr Ruth and must also congratulate OGH staff for the contribution,” Founder, HHF, Mujataba Askari, said.