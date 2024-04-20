11 students of KGBV school fall ill due to food poison in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 April 2024, 03:20 PM

Nirmal: Eleven students belonging to a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) fell ill, allegedly after consuming stale food during dinner at their hostel in Narsapur mandal centre on Friday. This is the second such incident reported in the institution in a gap of three weeks.

KGBV in-charge special officer Vanitha said 11 students complained of stomachache and diarrhoea after dinner at 10 pm. While three students were admitted to a hospital in Nirmal, seven students were sent home as per the request of their parents. She stated that steps were being taken to prevent food poisoning incidents.

However, parents expressed concern over food poisoning in the school at regular intervals. They requested the officials to take steps to address the issue. They said the learning process was being affected by the incidence of the food poisoning.

On April 3, 25 students took ill allegedly after consuming stale food for breakfast at the same institute. The then special officer Sunitha, head cook Padma and accountant were suspended then.