Sri Rama Navami festival celebrated in Adilabad

The celestial wedding of Lord Ram with Seetha and 'annadanam' were held to mark the occasion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 06:40 PM

Adilabad: Sri Ram Navami festival was celebrated with much gaiety and pomp across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Wednesday.

The celestial wedding of Lord Ram with Seetha and ‘annadanam’ were held to mark the occasion. Devotees from all age groups took part in the festivities organized at the temples of Lord Ram in the district centre, Sri Kodanda Ramalayam at Chanda (T) village in Adilabad mandal and at Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple in Jainath mandal centre.

Vedic scholars performed the celestial wedding while devotees chanted Jai Sri Ram slogans. Cultural programmes were conducted as part of the festivities. Towns, mandal centres and villages came alive with the wedding ceremony of the deities.

Meanwhile, the religious affair was conducted on a colorful note on the premises of Sree Seetaramalayam, Shivaramalayam of Old Mancherial, Sri Kondanda Ramalayam in Ramakrishnapur town, Sri Seetharamalayam of Bellampalli, Sri Kodandaramalayam of Gouthaminagar and Sri Vishwanath Swamy temple in Mancherial town.

The colorful wedding ceremony of Rama and Seetha was witnessed in the abodes of the god in several parts of Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts.