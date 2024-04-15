| Officials Asked To Take Steps To Address Monkey Menace In Nirmal

Officials asked to take steps to address monkey menace in Nirmal

15 April 2024

Nirmal: Collector Ashish Sangwan directed officials to take steps to protect people from the menace of monkeys in rural and urban areas. He convened a review meeting with officials here on Monday.

Sangwan asked officials of Nirmal, Khanapur and Bainsa Municipalities, Forest and Medical departments to work in coordination and to solve their problem as the people were facing serious problems due to the monkey menace.

The Collector suggested that teams should be formed to catch monkeys, to shift them to rehabilitation centers and carry out sterilisation before releasing them in reserve forests away from human settlements.

He also ordered officials to record the data related to the capture of monkeys. He said victims who visit hospitals after being attacked by monkeys should be given vaccines and better treatment.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Faizan Ahmed, DFO Ram Kishan, DMHO Dhan Raj and other officials were present.