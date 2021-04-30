Telangana: Father, son die of Covid four days apart in Godavarikhani

While Maturi Madhunaiah (65) died four days ago, his son Mohan (40) breathed his last in a private hospital in Karimnagar on Friday.

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Peddapalli: Two persons of a family — father and son — died of Covid four days apart in Godavarikhani.

While Maturi Madhunaiah (65) died four days ago, his son Mohan (40) breathed his last in a private hospital in Karimnagar on Friday. Mohan was a government teacher and Madhunaiah a retired Singareni employee. They stayed in Leninnagar of the coal belt town. Madhunaiah and his family members contracted the virus a few days ago.

As his health condition deteriorated, Madhunaiah was admitted to a private hospital in Godavarikhani and died while undergoing treatment. A few days ago, Mohan was shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar. His health condition also deteriorated after knowing about the death of his father and breathed his last on Friday. Madhunaiah’s wife, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren are being treated under home isolation.