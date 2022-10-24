| Telangana Fire Breaks Out In Civil Supplies Godown In Sircilla

Telangana: Fire breaks out in Civil Supplies godown in Sircilla

Published Date - 08:01 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: A fire broke out in the Civil Supplies warehouse near the Textile Park in Indiramma colony of Thangallapalli mandal on Monday evening.

Local people panicked as the flames spread from the warehouse, reportedly due to a short circuit.

Noticing the flames, the local people alerted the police, after which Fire service department officials rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

According to officials, about 11 lakh gunny bags stored in godown were gutted. Property worth about Rs 1 crore is also said to have been damaged.

The police are investigating.