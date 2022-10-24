Uncle kills nephew over family dispute in Peddapalli

Published Date - 04:43 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

Peddapalli: A 26-year-old youngster, Pallepu Prashanth, was killed, allegedly by his uncle, over a family dispute in Kachapur of Julapalli mandal.

According to police, Prasantha had a family dispute with his uncle Rajamouli for a long time. Both the families were at loggerheads and a case was also registered with the police in 2018. On Sunday night, Rajamouli and his son Venkataswamy allegedly attacked Prasanth with sticks when the latter went to a kirana store in the village.

Prasanth, who sustained a severe head injury in the attack, was shifted to Karimnagar district headquarters government hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Monday.

Police have registered a case and investigation is on.