Sircilla Collector turns teacher, teaches lessons to students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 08:06 PM

Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha explaining mathematics problems to students in Geetanagar government school in Sircilla on Saturday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha turned a teacher for a while and taught students during a surprise visit to the Geetanagar Government High School in Sircilla town on Saturday.

Besides inspecting facilities in the school, he taught English, Mathematics and Physics lessons to Class VIII, IX and X students. He tried to get answers from students by asking questions. However, the Collector felt unhappy with the answers given by the students.

He instructed the headmaster to focus more on Mathematics and English. The Collector also instructed to pay special focus on Class X students hereafter and take steps to get good results in SSC examinations. Examining the mid-day meals, preparation of meals and store-room, he instructed authorities to provide quality food to students according to the menu.

Besides enquiring about the details of teaching staff, he examined the attendance register and casual leave register. The Collector instructed DEO to take action against teachers, who were absent from the school without taking prior permission and applying leave. He also issued orders suspending a school assistant teacher Radharani (Mathematics) for being absent without prior permission.