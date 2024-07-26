Drug testing kits supplied to all police stations in Sircilla

Rajanna-Sircilla SP Akhil Mahajan launching ganja testing kits in Sircilla Friday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: In order to put an end to the ganja and drug menace, the district police have started using drug testing kits on the lines of breath analysers for drunk driving checks. Drug testing kits have been supplied to all police stations.

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan launched the drug testing kits in a programme held in the district police office in Sircilla on Friday.

Apart from educating the people through innovative programmes, special drives were being conducted to check illegal transportation of ganja. Checks were also being conducted along with police dogs which underwent training in detection of narcotic drugs, he said.

Though the ganja was being seized by putting an end to illegal transportation, it has become difficult to detect consumers. So, the State police had introduced drug testing kits to detect consumers of ganja and other drugs, he added.

On Friday, police arrested eight persons by conducting tests with the kits in Sircilla, Ellanthakunta, Yellareddypet and Gambhiraopet police stations limits. They also seized 390 grams of ganja and five ganja cigarettes.