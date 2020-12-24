Telangana: Fire breaks out in moving car, passengers safe

The five persons were on their way to NTPC from Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh. When the vehicle reached to Andugulapalli, flames erupted from the engine.

By | Published: 9:46 am

Peddapalli: Five occupants of a car jumped out in nick of the time, after fire engulfed the vehicle on on Rajiv Rahadari near Andugulapalli of Peddapalli mandal on Wednesday evening.

The five persons were on their way to NTPC from Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh. When the vehicle reached to Andugulapalli, flames erupted from the engine.

Noticing the blaze, the passengers jumped out of the vehicle. Efforts to douse the fire proved futile and the car was completely gutted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .