‘Telangana first State with which Flipkart joins hands to enable market access for FPOs, SHGs’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:14 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to be the preferred destination for many corporate companies to set up their units, stitch partnerships with the State Government and derive mutual benefits.

On Saturday, Flipkart signed an MoU with Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), Telangana to facilitate market access for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) products.

Telangana happens to be the first State with which Flipkart stitched this partnership, Flipkart Vice President and Head of Grocery, Smrithi Ravichandran told Telangana Today.

Q: Why was Telangana selected?

A: We started this initiative 15 months back with three States but the response and commitment of Telangana Government was impressive. Things are well organized here and there is lot of support from the administration. The SERP mobilised SHGs faster and even Panchayatraj Minister E Dayakar Rao was so cooperative. In terms of pace, Telangana leads.

Q: How distinctive is Telangana?

A: Geographically it is strategically located. It gives us an advantage in terms of supply chain management and of course the State Government commitment stands apart. In terms of SHGs, the network here is very strong and it is worth replicating in other States. We would showcase this model in other States.

Q: What are the major products sourced by Flipkart from SHGs and FPOs?

A: There are many products but in large quantum it is Sona Masoori rice, groundnuts, millets, chillies. Plans are afoot to source more products in the coming days.

Q: About the journey so far?

A: It is very encouraging. In a short span of 15 months, we increased our source network and business by five times. The products sourced from Telangana are sent to many States and even abroad.

Q: Any recommendations to Telangana Government?

A: It would be good, if the State Government establishes more food processing centres. This apart, the SHG members have to be trained to meet the standard specifications of quality, packing and other aspects.

Q: Plans to set up more Repacking Centres in Telangana?

A: The products sourced from farmers and SHGs are sorted, graded and packed at these centres. At present, there are four centres in the State and based on the demand, more centres would be set up. Majority of the employees working at these centres are local women.