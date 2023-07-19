Telangana: Fisherman drowns in tank at Medak

Swamy had gone fishing following the rains, but lost his life after his legs accidentally got entangled in his net
Medak: A 30-year-old man drowned after his legs got entangled in a fishing net while fishing at Chandampet village in Chinna Shankarampet Mandal on Wednesday. Swamy (30) had gone fishing following the rains, but lost his life after his legs accidentally got entangled in his net. He could not swim as both his legs were caught in the net. The body was retrieved later from the water. A case was registered.