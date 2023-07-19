Rains lash Telangana for second day, gears up for more rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:06 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Vehicles make their way through poor visibility as heavy rains lash Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Incessant rains continued to lash Telangana for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, bringing much needed relief to farmers who were a worried lot over the scanty rainfall so far this season. However, it disrupted normal life in many parts of the State, even as the official machinery geared up to deal with the situation in the wake of a forecast of more heavy rains over the next few days.

Telangana had registered a rainfall deficiency of upto 50 per cent during June, resulting in delayed crop sowings. However, the fresh rains are likely to improve the situation considerably. In its weather forecast on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad said light to moderate rain or thunder showers were very likely to occur at most places over Telangana till Friday morning.

Further, heavy rain was very likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla and other districts for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate intermittent rain along with brief intense spells were expected in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas during this period.

Due to the vigorous Southwest monsoon over Telangana, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at several places in Siddipet and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts over the last 24 hours. Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Adilabad and Mulugu districts and at some places in Kamareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Warangal and other districts in the State.

Keeping this in view, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao directed officials to be prepared to deal with the situation in case of heavy rains in Hyderabad for next two to three days. He asserted that safeguarding people’s lives should be the top priority. In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Collector Priyanka Ala visited low-lying areas and gave directives to officials on precautionary measures to be taken. The water level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam town may go up to 35 ft by Wednesday night, with flood waters from the Kaleshwaram project and rivers Indrawati and Taliperu.

The water flow reached 5.3 lakh cusecs at Peruru due to the release of 2.35 lakh cusecs of water from Kaleshwaram project and 2.15 lakh cusecs from Indrawati. Around 60,000 cusecs of excess water was released from the Taliperu project. People in the low-lying areas were asked to remain alert.

In erstwhile Adilabad, the continuous downpour breathed life into numerous seasonal waterfalls.

