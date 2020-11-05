Telangana: Five IPS officers transferred

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Hyderabad: The State government here on Thursday transferred five IPS officers.

Dr. Shabarish is posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Manuguru, in the existing vacancy while Gaush Alam is posted as ASP of Eturunagaram replacing Sharat Chandra Pawar. On transfer, Pawar is posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Ramagundam in the existing vacancy.

Dr. Vineeth is posted as ASP Bhadrachalam replacing M. Rajesh Chandra. On transfer, Rajesh Chandra is posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), Adilabad in the existing vacancy.

