Telangana footballer Soumya in Indian team for Asian Games

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

G Soumya

Hyderabad: India International and Telangana footballer G Soumya has been selected in the final list of senior Women’s National Football Team travelling for the upcoming Asian Games, to be held at Hangzhou, China starting 23 September.

Hailing from Nizamabad, she is the first woman from the State to feature for the Indian National team.