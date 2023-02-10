Telangana for 11 more communities in ST list

CM KCR moved a resolution in the Assembly to recommend to the Centre to include more communities in the Scheduled Tribes list

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday moved a resolution in the Assembly to recommend to the Centre to include more communities in the Scheduled Tribes list.

In 2016, the Commission of Inquiry for Scheduled Tribes (STs) recommended the inclusion of Valmiki Boya, Bedar, Kirataka, Nishadhi, Pedda Boyas, Talayari, Chunduvallu and Khaithi Lambada, Bharat Mathuras and Chamar Mathuras in the ST list and the same was accepted by the State government and submitted to the Centre as well.

However, there was no response in this regard so far, the Chief Minister said.

“Therefore, this House unanimously resolves to recommend to the Centre to include these Communities in the Scheduled Tribes list,” he said.

Further, the Mali community, which lives in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts, have been representing for several years to include them in the list.

Considering their socio-economic conditions, the House also resolves unanimously to include them in the Scheduled Tribes list, he said.